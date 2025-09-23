- Home
Kantara: Chapter 1 Star Cast Fees: As soon as trailer for Kantara Chapter 1 was released, its budget and the star cast's fees became a hot topic. In this 125 crore budget film, everyone from Rishab Shetty to Rukmini Vasanth has received a hefty fee
Budget of 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
The trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is out, with a worldwide release on Oct 2. This 125 crore film, directed by Rishab Shetty, will be in 7 languages. Let's check out the cast fees.
Rishab Shetty
According to media reports, Rishab Shetty is getting a fee of 100 crore rupees for his work in 'Kantara Chapter 1'.
Sapthami Gowda
Sapthami Gowda is receiving a hefty sum of 2 crore rupees for the film 'Kantara Chapter 1'.
Rukmini Vasanth
Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in a lead role in 'Kantara Chapter 1'. He will get 1 crore rupees for his work in this film.
Gulshan Devaiah
Jayaram
Jayaram will be seen in an important role in 'Kantara Chapter 1'. He is charging the makers a hefty sum of 1 crore rupees for his work in this film.