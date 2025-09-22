The trailer for Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated pan-India prequel, was released worldwide. Available in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the trailer promises epic visuals, devotional themes, and cinematic grandeur.

Bengaluru: The excitement among Kannada cinema fans reached new heights on Monday as the highly anticipated trailer for Kantara Chapter 1—the prequel to the blockbuster Sandalwood hit Kantara—was officially released at 12:45 pm. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 56 seconds, the trailer showcases a visually stunning narrative infused with religious and cultural motifs reminiscent of epic films like Baahubali.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for this glimpse into the origins of the Kantara story, and the release has ignited a wave of social media buzz, discussions, and speculation about the film’s plot, characters, and grand scale production. The launch marks the beginning of a massive promotional campaign leading up to the film’s pan-India release on October 2, 2025.

Multi-Language Trailer Launch With Celebrities

Kantara Chapter 1 is being launched in multiple languages to cater to fans across India. The trailer release saw celebrated actors unveiling it in different regions:

Hindi Trailer: Hrithik Roshan

Telugu Trailer: Prabhas

Tamil Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan

Malayalam Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran

The Kannada trailer has a unique twist: it is being released by the people of Karnataka themselves, celebrating the love and support for the original Kantara.

Hombale Films stated, “Your love is our greatest strength. Kantara Chapter 1 is an epic of fire and admiration.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Production Highlights And Key Cast

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 features music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, and costume design by Pragathi Shetty. Alongside Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah play pivotal roles, ensuring the prequel delivers both emotional depth and cinematic grandeur.

Press Conference And Visual Effects

The film’s first press conference will be held later today, offering fans and media a roadmap for promotional activities and insights into the production. The visual effects (VFX) and CGI, handled by MPC, the acclaimed studio behind Hollywood hits like The Lion King and Mission: Impossible, promise a breathtaking cinematic experience.

High Anticipation For Pan-India Release

After the massive success of the original Kantara, expectations for the prequel are sky-high. Set to release on October 2, with premiere shows starting October 1, Kantara Chapter 1 promises to combine devotion, art, and power in a cinematic spectacle. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting how the film will explore the origins of the story and captivate audiences on a pan-India scale.