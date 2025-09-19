Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 trailer is creating huge excitement among fans. The Kannada movie prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, produced by Hombale Films, is generating buzz for its worldwide release and action-packed storyline.

Bengaluru: Fans of Kannada cinema are eagerly awaiting the trailer of Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated prequel, Kantara Chapter 1. The film team officially announced on social media that the trailer will release on September 22, 2025, at 12:45 pm, generating immense excitement ahead of the blockbuster’s debut.

Huge Anticipation Following Kantara’s Success

After the worldwide acclaim of the original Kantara, expectations for the prequel are sky-high. Kantara Chapter 1, which is both directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025. The movie is being released in seven languages, making it a pan-Indian cinematic event.

Star Cast and Production Updates

Produced by Hombale Films, the film boasts a massive budget and includes notable names like Rukmini Vasanth, known for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. While most of the original Kantara cast is returning, the filmmakers have kept additional cast details under wraps.

The final stages of production are reportedly happening at Ajaneesh Loknath’s studio in Bengaluru, where technicians are working on all language versions. The censor certification application was recently submitted, and the film is expected to clear censorship in a few days.

Pre-Release Business: 200+ Crores Earned

Kantara Chapter 1 has already created waves with its pre-release business:

OTT Rights: Amazon Prime acquired rights for ₹120 crore.

Satellite Rights: ZeeTV purchased satellite rights across all Indian languages for ₹80 crore.

Audio Rights: Sold for approximately ₹30 crore to a major music company.

This means the film has already recovered a significant portion of its production costs even before hitting theaters.

Premiere and Language Plans

The filmmakers are planning grand premiere shows worldwide on the evening of October 1. Initially, the movie will release in five major Indian languages and English, followed by screens in around 30 languages, including international versions.

Unlike other big-budget films, the team is focusing less on promotion and more on preventing piracy, using major anti-piracy measures across the country.

Rishab Shetty and Industry Praise

Rishab Shetty is reportedly preparing for interviews and promotional activities post-release. Early reactions to snippets of the movie have been overwhelmingly positive.

Hollywood action director Todor Lazarov praised the film, saying, “I backed out of two other projects to work on this. Kantara Chapter 1 is shaping up to be a blockbuster even before its release.”

Promotion Kicks Off

Chaluve Gowda of Hombale Films confirmed, “Details related to the movie's promotion, including the trailer release, are being revealed today. Official promotional activities will start from today.”

Grand Release Across Cinemas

With Kantara-themed arches already set up in IMAX cinemas across India, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Rishab Shetty’s next cinematic journey, which promises to deliver action, drama, and a larger-than-life experience.