- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty's Movie Creates Record in THIS State
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty's Movie Creates Record in THIS State
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 15: Rishab Shetty's film became Karnataka's highest-grossing movie in just 14 days. It's the second Kannada film after KGF 2 to cross ₹100 crore at the international box office
17
Image Credit : Asianet News
Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty's blockbuster prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' has rewritten box office history in Karnataka, becoming the state's highest-grossing film ever.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : instagram
Karnataka Box Office Collection
The action-thriller, based on historical folklore, continues its amazing run and has now grossed 200 crores in Karnataka alone. It's heading towards a new milestone.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Prequel
The 'Kantara' prequel, written, directed by, and starring Shetty, earned over 185 crores by day 14, surpassing the original 'Kantara' to become Karnataka's top-grossing film.
47
Image Credit : Film
Average Ticket Price
Interestingly, the average ticket price for Kantara Chapter 1 in Karnataka is over 300, more than double the norm, despite a state cap of Rs 200 on theater tickets.
57
Image Credit : Film
State Record
Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is set to be the first film to cross the 200 crore mark in the state, a feat expected by its third weekend.
67
Image Credit : Film
World Wide Collection
Meanwhile, the film has crossed the 650 crore mark worldwide in 13 days. In India, it has earned around 557 crores, with 100 crores coming from overseas markets.
77
Image Credit : Film
Total Collection
According to a Sacnilk report, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 4.44 crore by 6:30 PM on its 15th day. As per early trends, its total collection is now Rs 480.84 crore.
Latest Videos