- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rishab Shetty Film Soars Past ₹650 Crores
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rishab Shetty Film Soars Past ₹650 Crores
'Kantara Chapter 1' box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty's film crossed the ₹460 crore mark in the first 13 days. Meanwhile, it had a slow start on the second Wednesday
Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is a box office hit, even in the Hindi belt. It has grossed an impressive ₹467.25 crore domestically and ₹655 crore globally.
2nd Week Done
Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has now completed its second weekend, earning well on its second Saturday and Sunday.
Hindi Collection
In the Hindi belt, Kantara beat 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' by a huge margin. It had a wider release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Collection
After earning ₹337 crore in its first week, the film made ₹22.25 crore on Friday. It saw a good jump on Saturday, collecting a total of ₹39.00 crore.
2nd Sunday Collection
On its second Sunday, Kantara earned ₹40 crore. It had a slow Monday, collecting ₹13.50 crore. On Tuesday (day 13), it made ₹14 crore, likely due to discounted tickets.
Day 14 Collection
On day 14, it had a slow start, earning just ₹1.5 crore by afternoon. The total collection for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has now reached ₹467.25 crore, with a gross of ₹473.03 Cr.
Global Collection
Globally, it has already crossed ₹655 crore. Per Hombale Films, it grossed ₹146 crore in its second weekend, taking its 11-day worldwide total to ₹655 crore.