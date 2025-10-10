Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty is enjoying the success of Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his 2022 hit. Rishab visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday morning in all-white and thanked the paparazzi.

Rishab Shetty is celebrating the success of Kantara Chapter 1, a prelude to his 2022 smash. Since its October 2 release, the film has grossed over Rs 300 crore in its first week. Kantara Chapter 1 was one of India's highest-grossing films despite competing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Rishab Shetty Visits Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple

Rishab sought blessings for Kantara Chapter 1 at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to celebrate its achievement. Friday morning, October 10, the actor wore a lungi and white shirt. He confidently smiled at the photographers, beaming. He thanked the reporters and posed for pictures.

Chapter 1 Kantara Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1, a blockbuster, was developed on a Rs 125 crore budget, according to sources. The Hindi version earned Rs 102 crore in seven days, amazing. The Kannada version grossed ₹98.85 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version made ₹60.9 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned Rs 29.4 crore and Rs 24.85 crore.