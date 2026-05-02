'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who appreciated his film. They discussed preserving Indian culture via cinema. Shetty will next be seen as Lord Hanuman in the upcoming mythological action sequel 'Jai Hanuman'.

'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Saturday, Rishab took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meeting with Amit Shah. Reflecting on the meeting, Rishab wrote, "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @amitshahofficial ji. It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1. I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him. I must say, I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and film making."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

The discussion reportedly delved into the importance of preserving Indian roots through the medium of cinema.

Rishab Shetty's Next Major Role

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rishab will be seen headlining 'Jai Hanuman', which is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit 'Hanu-Man' and marks a major instalment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Rishab Shetty will portray the titular character, Lord Hanuman, in the film. The project has generated considerable buzz since its announcement on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. (ANI)