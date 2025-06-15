The Kannappa trailer showcases Vishnu Manchu as a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva, with powerful appearances by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Mohan Babu in key roles.&nbsp;

The trailer of Telugu multi-starrer 'Kannappa' was unveiled on Saturday.

Led by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, the film captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva, set against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.

The trailer also features Akshay Kumar in a powerful portrayal of Lord Shiva, a divine presence that adds gravitas to the narrative. Joining the ensemble are Prabhas, who hints at a pivotal role in the larger story, and Mohanlal, who lends quiet strength and wisdom in his special cameo. Mohan Babu is also a part of the film.

Related Articles

Akshay Kumar set for south debut in 'Kannappa'; trailer launch date finally revealed
Akshay Kumar set for south debut in 'Kannappa'; trailer launch date finally revealed
Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film
Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

Check out the trailer
Kannappa Official Trailer – Hindi | Akshay Kumar | Vishnu Manchu | Mohan Babu | Prabhas | Mohanlal
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, 'Kannappa' also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan. It will hit the theatres on June 27. (ANI)