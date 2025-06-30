- Home
Kannappa disappointed at the box office on its first weekend, with earnings remaining slow on the third day, Sunday. Will this big-budget film prove to be a flop? Find out about Kannappa's collection so far
Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kannappa underperformed in its first 2 days, earning an estimated ₹ 16.50 crore in India.
Here's Kannappa's Day 3 box office collection and occupancy share.
Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama film hasn't done well at the box office. It opened to ₹ 9.35 crore in India but saw a 23.53% drop on the second day.
Kannappa had a total Tamil occupancy of 24.83% on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Morning shows: 16.15%, Afternoon shows: 36.11%, Evening shows: 22.22%. Night show figures will be available on the morning of June 30.
Kannappa had a total Telugu occupancy of 42.33% on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The film had a total Hindi belt occupancy of 22.41% on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹ 5.36 Cr** at the box office on Sunday. This figure is disappointing for a big-budget movie on a holiday.
Even after combining the three-day collection of the Kannappa movie, this film has not been able to reach 25 crores. This movie has earned a total of 21.86 Cr in India.