Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Bollywood actors who portrayed god on screen
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood stars have played gods on screen. But did all these films succeed? Here's a look at their box office fate and audience reactions.
| Published : Jun 29 2025, 05:18 PM
1 Min read
1. Amitabh Bachchan played God in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008), which flopped, earning only ₹12.51 crore. The film, directed by Rumi Jaffrey, also starred Salman Khan.
2. Sanjay Dutt played Yamraj in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' (2005), which also featured Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, it flopped, earning ₹5.84 crore.
3. Ajay Devgn played Chitragupta in 'Thank God' (2022), directed by Indra Kumar. The film flopped, earning ₹34.89 crore.
4. Akshay Kumar played God twice before 'Kannappa': Lord Krishna in 'OMG' (2012), a hit earning ₹81.46 crore, and a messenger of Lord Shiva in 'OMG 2' (2023), earning ₹150.17 crore.
5. Rishi Kapoor played God in 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' (2008), which flopped, earning ₹21.67 crore. The film, directed by Kunal Kohli, also starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
6. Jeetendra played Lord Rama in 'Lav Kush' (1997), directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao. The film earned ₹43.25 crore.
7. Dara Singh played Hanuman in 'Bajrangbali' (1976), directed by Chandrakant Gour. Box office figures are unavailable, but it's said to have been a hit.
