Meet Sannu and Munnu: Kannada YouTubers Who Chose Passion Over Paycheck
Kannada Youtuber Sannu Munnu Love: The couple that went viral on social media as Sannu and Munnu has gotten married. Dhanushree and Manju Gowda tied the knot at the B Gowdagere Chamundi Temple in Mandya. Their love story is quite fascinating.
How did Sannu and Munnu meet?
Manju Gowda posted on Instagram that he needed a heroine for a short film. Dhanushree's sister, who watched Manju's Reels, said, 'My sister is pretty, she'll act.' This is how the two families met. But Dhanushree didn't agree at first.
Another heroine was chosen
Later, another heroine was chosen for Manju Gowda's short film. After watching it, Dhanushree apparently said, 'I should have acted in this film.' That's how their friendship began and turned into love.
Why the names Sannu and Munnu?
Dhanushree was studying in Mangaluru. Since they couldn't meet despite talking on the phone, Manju named her 'Sun.' Just like you can see the sun but can't touch it, he could see Dhanushree but couldn't be with her. That's the meaning behind the name.
Why is Manju called Moon?
Apparently, there's a reason Dhanushree named Manju 'Moon.' It's the opposite of 'Sun.' Sun's real name is Dhanushree. She completed her education in Mangaluru.
She quit her air hostess job for Manju
Dhanushree had landed a job as an air hostess. However, she sacrificed the job for him. She mentioned this in an interview. Manju Gowda works on a contract basis for the central government.
He quit the government job
If he passed the exam, his job would become permanent. But if it became permanent, he couldn't make Reels. 'I love making Reels with my wife, so I don't want that permanent job,' said Manju.
YouTuber Sannu Munnu
Manju Gowda apparently took great care of Dhanushree, which she really liked. Everyone in Manju Gowda's family had a love marriage, and now Manju has too.
