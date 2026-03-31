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Who Was Sudeep Shetty? Sowmya Shetty's Husband Dies Month after Wedding; Father-in-law Files Complaint
Just a month after their wedding, famous artist Sowmya Shetty's husband, Sudeep Shetty, died by suicide. Now, Sudeep's father is pointing fingers at his daughter-in-law, making serious allegations.
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Husband's death one month after marriage
Artist and makeup artist Sowmya Shetty's husband, Sudeep Shetty, died after consuming poison just one month into their marriage. The case has now become a web of allegations and counter-allegations.
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Background of the incident:
Sudeep Shetty from Nellyadi and artist Sowmya Shetty from Karkala had a registered marriage in Puttur on February 17. They followed it with a traditional wedding on March 19. But on March 22, Sudeep consumed poison and passed away in a Mangaluru hospital on March 29.
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Father says daughter-in-law is the cause of son's death:
Sudeep's father, Damodar, has filed a police complaint in Karkala for abetment to suicide. He claims, 'Sowmya poisoned my son. She has cheated many people like this before. She hid the fact that my son consumed poison for 7 days and caused his death by not getting him proper treatment.'
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Wife Sowmya Shetty's clarification:
Sowmya Shetty has completely rejected the accusations against her. In a long statement, she said, 'I am not the reason for Sudeep's death. He might have consumed poison due to his family's opposition and mental stress.' She claims he had already consumed poison when he came from his home in Nellyadi.
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I did not marry him for money
According to Sowmya, Sudeep had lakhs of rupees in debt. She says she knew about this but still married him for love. 'His own family had kept him away. Sudeep was heartbroken because they first agreed to the wedding and then refused,' she stated.
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Answer to the allegation of serial marriage
Responding to claims that she has been married four or five times, Sowmya said, 'It's true I was married 9 years ago. But I was the one who filed for divorce because of my husband's behaviour. After that, Sudeep himself contacted me on Facebook and proposed marriage. He knew everything about my past.'
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Police investigation is active
The Karkala City Police have registered the case and a post-mortem has been conducted at Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru. 'Once the post-mortem report arrives, we will know the exact poison and the cause of death. We will take further action based on that,' the police said.
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