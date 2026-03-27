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Vacation PHOTOS: Kannada TV Stars Niranjan-Yashaswini and Shishir Shastry-Aishwarya Are Chilling in Thailand
Kannada TV's favourite couples, Niranjan Deshpande and Yashaswini, and Shishir Shastry and Aishwarya Sindhoggi, are all vacationing together in Thailand. They're dropping some pictures from their trip on social media, and we've got them all here.
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Image Credit : Instagram
TV Couples in Thailand
Popular Kannada TV couples took a much-needed break from their busy schedules of acting and anchoring. They all flew to Thailand to just relax and have a good time, exploring the beaches and local carnivals.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niranjan-Yashaswini and Aishwarya-Shishir
Popular anchor Niranjan Deshpande and his wife Yashaswini teamed up with the famous 'Bigg Boss' duo, Aishwarya Sindhoggi and Shishir Shastry. The four of them are having a blast together on their Thailand trip.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Couples in Phuket
The couples headed to Phuket for some fun in the sun. They enjoyed a boat ride on the sea. Shishir and Aishwarya even jumped into the water and showed off some cool dance moves.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Actors Having Fun at the Carnival
The group also visited a local carnival in Thailand, where they had ice cream and played fun games. Aishwarya and Shishir shared these fun moments on their social media.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Something-Something Between Aishwarya-Shishir
Ever since they left the 'Bigg Boss' house, Aishwarya and Shishir are always spotted together, even on trips. Fans are convinced something is brewing between them, but the two insist they are just good friends.
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Shishir Shastry Busy with Serial
On the work front, Shishir Shastry is busy playing the role of Muthuraja in the Colors Kannada serial 'Gandhadagudi'. His character is known for being very innocent. Meanwhile, Aishwarya is making guest appearances in a few serials.
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Image Credit : Instagram
What is Niranjan Doing?
Niranjan Deshpande, one of Kannada TV's most popular anchors, isn't hosting any shows right now. His last major appearance was on 'Comedy Khiladigalu'. His wife, Yashaswini, is currently running her own YouTube channel.
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