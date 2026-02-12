Unmarried Kannada Actresses Who Played Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grandmother Roles
Unmarried Kannada actresses: These actresses have played roles like mother-in-law, mother, and grandmother in Kannada serials and movies, but in real life, they are not married. They have chosen to remain single. So, who are they?
Image Credit : instagram
Pooja Lokesh
Pooja Lokesh, who acted in the Seetharama serial, has remained single. Her brother Srujan is married and has two kids. Pooja, active in TV, has stayed away from marriage.
Image Credit : instagram
Bhavana Ramanna
Bhavana Ramanna, who became a mother via IVF and is enjoying motherhood, is also not married. She has remained single. She hasn't been very active in films lately.
Image Credit : instagram
Rekha Rao
I'm not married in real life. I only have a husband, kids, and grandkids in serials. I'm not a saint, but I had a 'let it be' attitude, and time just flew by.
Image Credit : instagram
Mysore Malathi
Mysore Malathi, currently acting in the Amrutadhare serial, has also remained single. She is a theater artist and has acted in many plays and several movies.
Image Credit : instagram
RT Rama
Kannadathi serial actress RT Rama has acted in many Kannada serials and movies, including Gejje Pooje, Gauri Pooje, Sharapanjara, and Jedarabale.
Image Credit : instagram
B Jaya
B. Jaya, who acted in over 200 films, passed away in 2021. She started as a child artist in Bhakta Prahlada and acted in movies like Auto Shankar, Milana, and Neenello Naanalle.
