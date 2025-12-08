Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district received its first snowfall of the season, delighting tourists and locals. The hill station was covered in a white blanket, with visitors enjoying sleigh rides and the magical winter scenery.

Tourists in Sonamarg, Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Monday, which transformed the hill station into a stunning winter spectacle. The popular tourist destination, known for its towering peaks and alpine meadows, woke up under a pristine white blanket as continuous flakes settled across roads, rooftops, and forests.

The sudden change in weather brought a wave of excitement among tourists and locals alike, many of whom rushed outdoors to enjoy the much-awaited snowfall. Visitors were seen taking sleigh rides, building snow figures, and capturing the breathtaking scenery against the backdrop of majestic snow-laden mountains.

Several tourists described the experience as magical and straight out of a dream, expressing joy at witnessing Sonamarg's serene charm at its winter best.

Boost for local tourism

The timely snowfall has also boosted the local tourism industry, with hoteliers and travel operators hopeful of an encouraging winter season ahead.

'Magical and dream-like': Tourists rejoice

Tourists visiting from different parts of India shared their excitement. Dr Shakeel Ahmed from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, told ANI, "This is my second trip...we have come to Sonmarg for the first time, and the people here are very supportive. There is no terror here. Everyone is happy."

Another tourist added, "We came to Kashmir on the 2nd of this month for a family trip. We have been staying in Srinagar. It snowed here for the first time last night. It feels really good. "

Similarly, Habib Khan from Delhi said, " The snowfall started suddenly last night, and it feels amazing. The view is breathtaking, and the locals have been very supportive. We are enjoying the first snowfall of the season, and it is truly unforgettable."

The fresh snow has turned Sonamarg into a dreamlike winter destination, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the serene beauty and hospitality of Central Kashmir. (ANI)