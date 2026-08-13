BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the Opposition for disrupting Parliament, questioning Rahul Gandhi's stance of demanding answers from the Home Ministry on student protests while refusing to allow a discussion or let the minister speak in the House.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday criticised the Opposition over its continued protest in Parliament, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of demanding answers from the government while simultaneously refusing to allow a discussion to take place.

Ranaut said the Opposition's conduct was "highly objectionable" and alleged that the repeated protests had disrupted the atmosphere in Parliament. "It is highly objectionable. They have completely disrupted the atmosphere here. The situation is deteriorating day by day," Ranaut said.

Her remarks came amid the continuing standoff between the government and the Opposition over the student protests and the demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Opposition has been demanding answers from the government over the police action against students protesting in Delhi, while the government has maintained that the matter can be discussed in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Amit Shah was ready to participate in a discussion on the student protests and respond to the issues raised by the Opposition.

Ranaut Questions Opposition's Approach on Discussion

Ranaut questioned the Opposition's approach, saying Rahul Gandhi was asking questions of the Home Ministry while at the same time stating that the Opposition would not allow the Home Minister to speak. "On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi asks questions of the Home Ministry, yet he says they won't let the Home Ministry speak. What kind of behaviour is this?" she said.

The BJP MP alleged that the Opposition was demanding a discussion but was unwilling to hear the government's response once an opportunity for debate was offered. "They demand a discussion, but when offered one, he claims he doesn't want an answer," Ranaut said.

Her comments come amid repeated disruptions in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. The Opposition has maintained that it wants the government to answer specific questions regarding the treatment of protesting students, while the government has accused the Opposition of preventing the House from functioning.

Amit Shah had offered to participate in a detailed discussion and answer the questions raised by the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi, however, said the Opposition was not interested in hearing what he described as a lecture from the Home Minister and instead wanted answers on who ordered the alleged use of force against students.

'Lacks Substantive Issues'

Ranaut further accused the Opposition of lacking substantive issues and alleged that the protests were being used merely to create disruption in Parliament. "This implies he has no real issues. The Opposition lacks any substantive issues," she said.

She alleged that the Opposition had run out of issues relating to development, national progress, the economy, and defence, and was therefore resorting to protests and disruptions. "Having run out of issues regarding development, national progress, the economy, or defence, he is simply throwing tantrums here," Ranaut said.

Ranaut has repeatedly criticised Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. On Wednesday, she had also accused the Congress leader of making a "mockery" of Parliament by demanding an answer from Amit Shah while simultaneously refusing to listen to the Home Minister.

Parliamentary Deadlock Continues

The BJP MP's latest remarks come as the government and Opposition remain locked in a confrontation over the student protest issue, with repeated disruptions affecting proceedings in both Houses.

The government has argued that serious issues should be addressed through parliamentary debate, while the Opposition has insisted that it wants direct answers on the allegations surrounding the police action against students. The continuing deadlock has also prompted criticism from leaders on both sides, with the ruling NDA accusing the Opposition of deliberately stalling Parliament and Opposition parties maintaining that the government is avoiding accountability.

Ranaut said the Opposition should allow Parliament to function and participate in a discussion instead of continuing with protests. The confrontation over the student protests has now become one of the major flashpoints of the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the government offering a debate and the Opposition continuing to press for answers on the alleged police action. (ANI)