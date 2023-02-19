Kangana Ranaut shares adorable photos from her childhood - SEE PICS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has shared some sweet and unseen childhood pictures from her childhood days when she used to get photo shoots done by bunking school.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    Kangana Ranaut is B-town's quintessential fashionista and nuanced performer. While she is often there in headlines for her bold opinions, this time, the actress has shared some adorable throwback pictures of her childhood days.

    Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut gave her fans a sweet surprise by revisiting her childhood via cute adorable throwback pictures of herself.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut wore a white shirt with a dark purple velvet jacket. She is smiling in the picture. It proves Kangana is a born-style icon. She has a pearl studded hair band on her head.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    In the second picture, Kangana has worn a dark pink and bottle green color ghagra choli with a black hairband on her hair and bangles in her hand.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    In the third picture, Kangana wore a dark purple colored traditional one-piece dress with two ponytails. She is channeling her inner fashion diva in the picture.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    In the last picture, Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in a gold and cream-colored saree. She wore pearl and gold detailing work kundan jewelry and a traditional Himachali cap on her head. She also has a black bindi on her forehead.

    Kangana shared her adorable childhood pictures that feature memories from her childhood till now. Her tweet caption read, "All these pictures have got clicked by Sharma uncle, who is proud of me."

    Image: Kangana Ranaut Fan Page / Twitter

    In one picture shared by Kangana's fan page, Kangana and her school friend gave a stunning pose in their cute school uniforms.

    Replying to this picture, Kangana wrote, "I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it."

    Image: Kangana Ranaut / Twitter

    On the work front, Kangana has Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, and Tejas in her kitty. It looks like a busy year ahead for the star, who is set to wow fans with her nuanced performances in these forthcoming films.

