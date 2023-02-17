Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

    Selena Gomez lashed out at the trolls who bashed her weight gain while revealing that her lupus medications are responsible for these weight changes.

    On Thursday, Selena Gomez got frank about her recent weight gain. She took potshots at the trolls who criticized the singer for her weight gain. 

    Gomez has also been open about her lupus diagnosis along with the mental health journey. The singer stated she loses weight when she does not take these medications. Selena Gomez revealed because of her lupus medications, which she has to take daily. She holds lots of water weight which causes weight gain in her body. She encourages her die-hard global fans and #Selenators to try and practice self-love even when they feel embarrassed.

    In a Tik-Tok live video, Gomez said, "I tend to hold a lot of water weight. That happens very normally. And then when I am off of my medication. I tend to lose weight." Gomez has also been strongly vocal about practicing body positivity and said that minor side effects like weight gain because of medication do not matter as long as they are helping her.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Selena Gomez clapped back at haters on social media. She added that she does not believe in shaming other people for their bodies. The global pop icon, singer, actress, entrepreneur, and businesswoman also shared she is not a model and would never encourage her fans to practice acceptance and self-love towards their bodies. She added, "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels shame for exactly what they are going for. Nobody knows the real story. I want people to know that you are beautiful and wonderful. Yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like s—t. But, I would much rather be healthy and always take care of myself."

    Selena Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune disorder in 2015. She underwent chemotherapy to manage this condition in the beginning. However, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 after her friend agreed to organ donation.

