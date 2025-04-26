Alia Bhatt’s film career & box office hits: A closer look at her success
Many star kids debut in Bollywood every year. Some survive, while others fade away. This article explores the journey of a star daughter who has been a hit machine for 13 years, delivering only 3 flops so far. Find out who she is...
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 04:32 PM
2 Min read
This star daughter outshines many superstars and is a favorite among filmmakers. She can even carry a film to success without a male lead. Daughter of a famous filmmaker, daughter-in-law of a legendary star, and wife of today's most popular star.
The star daughter is none other than Alia Bhatt. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, daughter-in-law of the late Rishi Kapoor, and wife of superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Alia has been working in films since 2012 and has been a fan favorite since her debut.
Alia Bhatt debuted in 2012 with 'Student of the Year,' a semi-hit earning ₹70 crore. In 2014, she starred in 'Highway' (₹30.61 crore), '2 States' (₹102.13 crore), and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' (₹76.81 crore).
2015 brought Alia's first flop, 'Shaandaar' (₹43.13 crore). 2016 saw the release of 'Kapoor & Sons' (₹73.29 crore), 'Udta Punjab' (₹60.33 crore), and 'Dear Zindagi' (₹68.19 crore).
Alia starred in the hit 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (₹116.68 crore) in 2017 and the superhit 'Raazi' (₹123.84 crore) in 2018. 2019 saw 'Gully Boy' (₹140.25 crore) become a hit and 'Kalank' (₹80.35 crore) become her second flop.
2022 was a lucky year for Alia. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (₹129.10 crore) was a hit, 'RRR' (Hindi version: ₹274.31 crore) a blockbuster, and 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' (₹257.44 crore) performed averagely.
In 2023, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (₹153.60 crore) was a hit. 2024's 'Jigra' (₹30.69 crore) was a disaster and her third flop.
Alia's upcoming films include 'Alpha' and 'Love & War,' both in production. 'Love & War' is expected to release on August 14, 2024. Note: Only theatrical releases are listed. Box office figures are for India only.
