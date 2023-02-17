Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Hilton spills beans on how 'anything sexual' terrified her

    Paris Hilton revealed that until she met her husband, Carter Reum, she thought she was asexual. Continue reading more to find out what the hotel heiress thought about it versus now.

    Paris Hilton spills beans on how 'anything sexual' terrified her vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Paris Hilton revealed that until she met the love of her life and husband, Carter Reum, she spent years assuming she was asexual. The American media personality and businesswoman got frank and candid in a recent interview with a leading global entertainment magazine outlet. Talking about her sex life and her stature as a sex symbol, Paris revealed that anything sexual actually frightened her. So much that she actually thought she was asexual.

    During this candid conversation with the magazine, the 41-year-old globally renowned socialite icon and hotel heiress shared that despite her tumultuous reputation as a sex symbol in Hollywood and her being romantically linked to someone every other week, she began thinking of herself as asexual. She shared how she was known as a sex symbol because of the same. But in reality, anything which was sexual, it used to scare the wits out of her.

    She only loved to make out but did not do anything more than that. Because of this habit of hers, many of her previous relationships never worked out in the past. This all changed after she met her husband Carter Reum.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

    Elucidating more on this point, Paris said, "I was known as a sex symbol. But anything sexual terrified me." Adding further, Hilton said, "I called myself the kissing bandit. Because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships did not work out because of that." However, after she met her husband, Carter Reum, at that exact point and moment, all her ideas about her sexuality changed drastically, which was a complete 360-degree shift for her.

    Shedding light on the same, Paris adds, "It was not until Carter that I finally realized that I am not that way. I enjoy hooking up with my husband."

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
