In Final Destination: Bloodlines, director Zach Lipovsky teases new twists, including a premonition set in 1969, and unpredictable deaths, as the franchise returns with shocking surprises.

After 25 years, there is a new twist in store for fans of the Final Destination franchise.

With the sixth instalment, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' premiering in theatres on May 16, director Zach Lipovsky recently teased how the upcoming sequel will deviate from the established pattern of the horror series, reported Deadline.

"For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969," he said, adding, "There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That's new. For a lot of fans, I think that's going to immediately throw them for a loop. It's going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what's going on."

Lipovsky, who co-directed the film alongside Adam Stein, added, "As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who's going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it's one person, but it's not. There's a delight in that," as per the outlet.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer that shows a tattoo artist inking himself a "Dad" tribute on his arm before being hung by his nose ring on a ceiling fan and burned, reported People.

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' marks the sixth instalment of the long-running horror franchise, following Final Destination 5, which was released in August 2011.

The original film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd.

Final Destination: Bloodlines goes back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent, recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all, reported Deadline.