Fans of the hit romantic comedy franchise have reason to celebrate as Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter has officially been announced. The film will bring back Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in their iconic roles, marking their reunion more than a decade after the release of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The project is part of Eros Innovation's larger plan to revive some of its most successful film properties and is expected to begin production in 2026.

New Director, Fresh Possibilities

While the original films were directed by Aanand L Rai, the upcoming installment will be helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, known for projects such as The Empire and Heeramandi. Although the makers have kept plot details under wraps, curiosity is already building around Kangana's character. After winning praise for playing both Tanu and Datto in the previous film, there is growing speculation that the actor could take on multiple roles once again. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the storyline or character arcs.

Fans Await the Return of Familiar Faces

Apart from the lead pair, audiences are eager to know whether popular supporting characters from the earlier films will make a comeback. Actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Jimmy Shergill, Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub were instrumental in the franchise's success and remain fan favourites. Since the first film's release in 2011, the series has earned a loyal following thanks to its blend of humour, romance and relatable relationships. As development moves forward, more announcements regarding the cast, story and release timeline are expected in the coming months.