Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy with her bold remarks against dating apps, calling them a “gutter” and criticizing users as lacking class and depth. In a recent interview, she dismissed the idea of online dating.
The blunt actress, Kangana Ranaut’s comments made to the media regarding dating apps being a 'gutter just' and she is absolutely against it. Asked why the dating scene sways the younger generation, she states, “I am not in favor of them. These are places where good people are never found.”
Known for her bold and unfiltered comments, she went on to blame these platforms for endorsing superficial acquaintances devoid of connection.
Low Category and Validation Seekers Are Users
Kangana Ranaut has not only insulted the apps but has also gone ahead and insulted the character of people using them. She calls dating app users ‘low category people’ seeking validation or sowing seeds of doubt.
In her view, the ones in search of love or connection through some digital platform were probably involved from a place of emotional insecurity or lack of self-worth rather than from genuine intent. For her, dating apps are distancing people from genuine values and establish meaningful relationships.
“You Won't Find Good People There”
Kangana Ranaut insists that potential partners must be met through organic and real-world connections at work, school or college, or via a social circle. According to her, a gentleman with "class" or substance doesn't date online placing no trust in dating apps that are shallow to begin with.
She asked from where one a modern digital app, would find for emotional or physical or financial support a shortcut through intimacy that lacks depth.
A Consistent Pattern
Kangana Ranaut's recent comments are consistent with her previous takes on relationships and dating. In earlier interviews, she has observed that she is "unlucky in love" and had dated people who she calls "losers." The terms are often associated with memories of disappointment and emotional drain when she thinks back on her relationships.
These past statements add context to the skepticism she has of the dating apps, suggesting an association in her own mind between the apps and short-lived and unfulfilling relationships of the sort that she claims to have experienced herself.