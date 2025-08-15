Image Credit : Social Media

The blunt actress, Kangana Ranaut’s comments made to the media regarding dating apps being a 'gutter just' and she is absolutely against it. Asked why the dating scene sways the younger generation, she states, “I am not in favor of them. These are places where good people are never found.”

Known for her bold and unfiltered comments, she went on to blame these platforms for endorsing superficial acquaintances devoid of connection.