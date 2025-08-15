Actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on “badtameez” male actors in Bollywood, accusing them of deliberately undermining their female co-stars. Her bold remarks have reignited the debate on sexism and gender inequality in film industry.

The actress Kangana Ranaut has once again awakened the industry with her accusations of the so-called behaviours of male actors, which she considers to be badtameez; this includes the Bygone tradition of sidelining heroines and their consequent repression.

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Badtameez’ Male Actors

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut has been vocally calling a medley of male actors "badtameez" for their misconduct towards their female counterparts, which exhibited a complete disregard toward the long-standing patterns of minimizing actresses' visibility and importance. "I was not okay with this…" was her clear signal of refusal to accepting of anything but equality.

A Feminist Stance with Experience

Through the years, Kangana has built up her persona as an outspoken defender of gender rights in Bollywood. She has repeatedly taken to the media to denounce everything patriarchal, from nepotism to women's stories. Indeed, the recently spoken words continued her long fight for equity, steeped in experiences of inequity from rejection for not bowing to nil social pressure.

''Maine zyada heroes ke saath kaam hi nahi kiya hain! Mera main concern yahi tha ki badtameez bahut hain heroes." (I haven’t worked with so many heroes. My concern was that these heroes were extremely impolite). Said Kangana Ranaut.

Further defined, "Not just in a sexual way, late coming on set, being impolite, downplayed against the hero, sidelight, giving small van---I got into a fair bit of trouble with so many cases against me for that reason because I was not all okay with those things when most of the girls are. So, they thought, 'why is she so arrogant."'

Public Reactions:

Kangana Ranaut's intervention created a tremendous buzz. Supporters lauded her for the issues she raised and for amplifying the discourse on professional respect. Detractors asked if this was not somewhat sensationalizing a complex matter. Whatever the case may be, her demand for validation amplified fresh consideration back to how actresses have qualified often in a marginal sense in Bollywood.