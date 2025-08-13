A video showing Jaya Bachchan pushing a man attempting a selfie sparked criticism, notably from Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut called Bachchan "spoilt" and attributed her tolerated behavior to her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticized veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan after a video emerged showing Bachchan pushing a man who attempted to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, captured Bachchan’s reaction as she shoved the man and questioned his actions. According to reports, she appeared visibly irritated and asked him what he was doing, expressing disapproval of the situation. Standing nearby was Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who, after witnessing the incident, glanced around and then continued walking towards the Club entrance.

Shortly after the footage began circulating online, Kangana Ranaut shared a pointed message on her Instagram stories. She alleged that Jaya Bachchan was “spoilt” and “privileged,” claiming people tolerated her behaviour only because she was married to Amitabh Bachchan. Kangana further remarked that the Samajwadi Party cap resembled a rooster’s comb and likened Bachchan’s demeanour to that of a “fighting cock,” describing the incident as a source of disgrace and shame.

The incident triggered a wave of reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised Bachchan’s conduct. Several netizens commented that this was not the first time she had displayed such behaviour, questioning why people were eager to take selfies with her. Others labelled her actions as rude, while some stated that, although they respected her work as an actress, they found her repeated public outbursts troubling.