Kalyani Priyadarshan, who impressed audiences as a superheroine in Loka Chapter 1, has now surprised fans by performing a stunning belly dance for the first time in Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Genie.
Kalyani's Stardom Soars with 'Loka Chapter 1'
Kalyani Priyadarshan's portrayal of Neeli in Loka Chapter 1 has turned out to be a milestone in her career. The film not only captivated audiences across Kerala and beyond but is also on the brink of joining the prestigious ₹300 crore club, becoming one of the biggest Malayalam hits in recent years.
Belly Dance from 'Genie' Goes Viral
A recently released belly dance video featuring Kalyani from her upcoming film Genie has taken the internet by storm. The vibrant number also stars Krithi Shetty and Ravi Mohan. The unexpected transformation in Kalyani’s look and performance has left fans stunned and generated intense buzz across social media platforms.
Mixed Fan Reactions to Her Bold Move
While many fans are applauding Kalyani's confident and stylish performance, calling it "fire" and a complete contrast to her role as Neeli, others feel the bold dance number was out of character. Despite the differing opinions, the video continues to trend, reflecting its strong impact among viewers.
Kalyani Embraces New Challenges
Speaking about her viral performance, Kalyani shared that she loves stepping out of her comfort zone. She credited the director for encouraging her to try something different and said the song was a challenge she took seriously. She hopes audiences will appreciate her dedication to experimenting and growing as an actor.
It's Sizzling & Sensational! 💃🏻🥁#AbdiAbdi Out Now!https://t.co/vYHt70fFLX
An @arrahman Musical
An #ArjunanJr Magical @VelsFilmIntl@velsmusicintl @IshariKGanesh @kushmithaganesh @iam_RaviMohan@IamKrithiShetty @kalyanipriyan @acharya1ganesh @PradeepERagav… pic.twitter.com/Uxh0AtcZPV
— Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) October 7, 2025