Lokah OTT Release: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam fantasy superhero film, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, is still being discussed by public and industry watchers.

The film, released on August 28, 2025, became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala, surpassing Mohanlal's Thudarum with a total collection of around ₹118.94 crore over 39 days, according to industry tracker AB George. Early box office figures on October 5 suggested receipts of about ₹84 lakh, indicating ongoing traction.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in the film, which also features Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Nimish Ravi provided cinematography for the production, Chaman Chakko edited it, and Jakes Bejoy composed the music. Banglan handled production design, Yannick Ben handled action choreography, and Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx worked on visual effects.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: OTT

Recent sources claim that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra may be planned for an OTT release on Jio Hotstar, potentially on October 20, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The story, however, is unsubstantiated, with no official word from the production studio. A month ago, Dulquer Salmaan responded to spreading rumours on social media, noting that the film was not yet scheduled for an OTT release and asking fans to wait for official announcements.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: Box Office

Lokah Maintains Its Box Office Streak Despite OTT Release Speculation Set in a world where supernatural powers collide with human existence, the film follows Chandra, who returns from overseas to a village in Karnataka under strange circumstances. While striving to live a peaceful life, she becomes embroiled with local inhabitants, a criminal organisation, and police enforcement. Along with a young guy who develops feelings for her, Chandra faces secret perils linked to an old bloodline and magical powers, pushing the boundaries between the human and the otherworldly.

According to industry insiders, the film's good theatre performance suggests long-term audience enthusiasm and efficient word-of-mouth marketing. Analysts will continue to monitor Lokah's box office success and may also evaluate its digital reception once the OTT release date is determined. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has so not only set a box office record in Kerala, but it has also sparked interest in its availability for home watching, keeping spectators interested as speculation about its digital premiere spreads.