The mysterious death of actor Gaurav Tiwari who talked to ghosts RKK

The actor who talked to ghosts!

Gaurav Tiwari, who talked to ghosts died at the young age of 31 and many theories about his death surfaced in the media.

Who was this actor who talked to ghosts?

The actor we are talking about was Gaurav Tiwari, who worked in films like '16 December' and 'Tango Charlie'. However, he later became a paranormal expert.

Gaurav Tiwari went to pursue a career in Aviation

Gaurav Tiwari went to Florida at the age of 21 to pursue a career in aviation, but later his interest grew in the paranormal and parapsychology.

Gaurav founded the Indian Paranormal Society

In 2009, Gaurav Tiwari founded the Indian Paranormal Society. Under this, he researched paranormal activities and brought the truth of ghosts to the people.

Gaurav Tiwari investigated 6000 haunted places

It is said that he investigated 6000 haunted places. He confirmed the presence of paranormal forces in Bhangarh Fort. However, according to him, 98% of the stories are fake.

Gaurav Tiwari had seen the entire body of a ghost

Gaurav Tiwari also told that he had seen the entire body of a ghost in Aradale Lunatic Assylum, Australia.

Gaurav Tiwari was seen in many TV shows

Gaurav Tiwari has also worked in TV shows like 'Bhoot Aaya', 'Haunting: Australia', 'MTV He Ticket' 'Haunted Weekend' and MTV's 'Girls Night Out'.

Gaurav Tiwari died in 2016

Gaurav Tiwari was found dead in his house in Dwarka, Delhi on 7 July 2016, almost 2 months before his 32nd birthday. It was claimed that spirits took his life.

Was this the truth of Gaurav Tiwari's death?

The police termed his death as suicide and said that Gaurav had committed suicide by hanging himself with his wife's dupatta in the bathroom because he had no work.

