Entertainment
Gaurav Tiwari, who talked to ghosts died at the young age of 31 and many theories about his death surfaced in the media.
The actor we are talking about was Gaurav Tiwari, who worked in films like '16 December' and 'Tango Charlie'. However, he later became a paranormal expert.
Gaurav Tiwari went to Florida at the age of 21 to pursue a career in aviation, but later his interest grew in the paranormal and parapsychology.
In 2009, Gaurav Tiwari founded the Indian Paranormal Society. Under this, he researched paranormal activities and brought the truth of ghosts to the people.
It is said that he investigated 6000 haunted places. He confirmed the presence of paranormal forces in Bhangarh Fort. However, according to him, 98% of the stories are fake.
Gaurav Tiwari also told that he had seen the entire body of a ghost in Aradale Lunatic Assylum, Australia.
Gaurav Tiwari has also worked in TV shows like 'Bhoot Aaya', 'Haunting: Australia', 'MTV He Ticket' 'Haunted Weekend' and MTV's 'Girls Night Out'.
Gaurav Tiwari was found dead in his house in Dwarka, Delhi on 7 July 2016, almost 2 months before his 32nd birthday. It was claimed that spirits took his life.
The police termed his death as suicide and said that Gaurav had committed suicide by hanging himself with his wife's dupatta in the bathroom because he had no work.