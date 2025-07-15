Kalki 2898 AD 2 to Pushpa 3: When are these sequels releasing? Check
Upcoming South Films Sequels: Release dates revealed for sequels starring superstars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Jr. NTR! Find out when 'Salaar 2', 'Pushpa 3', 'Devara 2', and other exciting films will hit the theaters
People are waiting for South upcoming films
Everyone loves South movies. In such a situation, everyone is waiting for the release of their upcoming films.
When will these South Indian films release?
In the coming years, sequels of many superhit films are going to be released. So let's know which are those films and when they will knock on the box office.
Salaar 2- Shauryang Parvam
Ever since Prabhas's film Salaar: The Ceasefire was announced, people have been eagerly waiting for its release. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in lead roles in this film. According to media reports, this film will be released in the year 2026.
Kalki 2898 AD 2
Along with this, a sequel to the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is also going to be made. Its first part was released in 2024, while now 'Kalki 2898 AD 2' may be released by 2026. Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in this film. People liked the first part of this film very much.
Pushpa 3- The Rampage
The third part of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa is going to be made. The makers had also announced this. According to media reports, its third part will be released in the year 2028. The first and second parts of this film earned tremendously.
Devara- Part 2
Jr NTR's film 'Devara- Part 1' was released in the year 2024. At the same time, the second part of it has also been announced. It will release at the end of the year 2026.
Jai Hanuman
The sequel to the film 'Hanu-Man', Jai Hanuman, is being directed by Prashant Verma. At the same time, Rishabh Shetty will be seen in the lead role in this film. This film was earlier scheduled to release in 2025, but now its release has been postponed to 2026.
Drishyam 3
Mohanlal's film Drishyam 3 was announced some time back. It is expected to release in the year 2026. The director of this film is Jeethu Joseph. In such a situation, it will be special to see whether this film can create a ruckus this time or not.