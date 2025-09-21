- Home
Deepika Padukone, who played Sumathi in Kalki, has reportedly exited Kalki 2. With her exit, names like Anushka Shetty and others are being speculated as possible replacements for the crucial role.
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Anushka Shetty
Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD was a huge pan-India success. Director Nag Ashwin blended sci-fi with Mahabharata elements, creating on-screen magic and grossing 1100 crores.
25
Image Credit : X
Disputes between Vyjayanthi Movies and Deepika
Kalki 2 was announced to answer questions from the first film. Deepika Padukone, who played the key role of Sumathi, has been dropped from the sequel due to disputes with producers.
35
Image Credit : INSTAGARM
Deepika in the role of Sumathi
The film unit made this decision as Deepika Padukone's demands were hard to meet. The Kalki 2 team is now reportedly searching for an actress who can fit into the role of Sumathi.
45
Image Credit : our own
Anushka Shetty in Deepika's place
Director Nag Ashwin is considering alternatives to Deepika. However, fans are demanding Anushka Shetty for Sumathi's role. Their on-screen chemistry is a blockbuster guarantee.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Three others competing with Anushka
It's not just Anushka; other heroines' names are also being heard for Sumathi's role. Fans feel Nayanthara would also be a good fit. The names of Samantha and Alia Bhatt are also coming up.
