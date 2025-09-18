THIS is Anushka Shetty's BIGGEST career mistake; Read here
Anushka Shetty's biggest mistake: Actress Anushka Shetty has shared a bitter incident from her film career. She expressed regret for acting in one particular movie and revealed that the film 'Baahubali' was a major turning point in her career
Tollywood's Superstar Lady
Known as Tollywood's superstar lady, actress Anushka Shetty spoke about her film career in an interview. She debuted in 2005 with the film Super, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Anushka Shetty has proven she is up for any role.
Okka Magadu Movie
In 2008, Balakrishna's movie Okka Magadu was released. Anushka Shetty starred alongside Balakrishna. 'I shouldn't have acted in this film. I agreed to it without understanding much at the time. This movie caused many problems in my career,' Anushka Shetty stated.
A Big Change
In the same interview, Anushka Shetty admitted that Baahubali brought a huge change in her career. She is known for her female-centric films. After Baahubali's success, she acted in movies like Bhaagamathie, Nishabdham, and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty.
Ghaati
The recent film Ghaati also failed to boost Anushka's career. After its failure, she has been away from social media. Bhaagamathie and Nishabdham were liked but didn't perform well at the box office.
Still single at 44
Even at 44, Anushka Shetty, a true Kannadiga, is single. Her name is often linked with Prabhas, but both have stated they are just good friends. Prabhas, at 45, is also still single.