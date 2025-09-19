With news of Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2, fans are curious about the reason. The mystery has now been revealed. Let’s take a closer look at what led to her unexpected departure..

The makers of Kalki 2 recently confirmed that Deepika Padukone will no longer be part of the much-anticipated sequel. Since the announcement, fans have been curious to know the real reason behind her exit. Now, a detailed report by India Today sheds light on the situation, citing script changes and contract disagreements as the key factors.

Revelation from a Source Close to the Film

According to a source from the production team, Kalki 2 was initially set to focus heavily on Deepika’s character. However, just a few days ago, the actress was reportedly informed that the script had been altered significantly, reducing her role to a near-cameo. Deepika and her team, who were fully prepared to begin shooting, were said to be surprised and disappointed by the sudden change. Ultimately, she chose to walk away from the project.

Official Statement from the Makers

The announcement of Deepika's departure was made on the official Twitter handle of Kalki 2898 AD, which read:

“It is officially announced that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After much deliberation, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we could not form a partnership, and a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves more commitment. We wish her the best for her future endeavors.”

Demands That Reportedly Led to Her Exit

In addition to the script changes, insiders claim that Deepika's demands became a sticking point. She reportedly asked for a 25% hike in her fee and limited her daily shooting schedule to 7 hours. Furthermore, she was said to be traveling with a 25-member entourage and requested five-star accommodation and full food expenses for her team during the shoot. Despite efforts to negotiate, Deepika allegedly stood firm on her conditions, which the production team found difficult to accommodate.