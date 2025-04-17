- Home
Six years have passed since the release of Karan Johar's Kalank. Despite its star-studded cast, the film was a major box office disaster. It was released in 2019
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 12:20 PM
1 Min read
Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, was released 6 years ago. Despite featuring Bollywood superstars, the 2019 film was a major disaster.
The idea for Kalank came to Karan Johar 15 years before its release. He couldn't make the film then but revived the idea in 2019.
After his father's death, Karan Johar lacked the courage to direct Kalank. He reportedly wanted to cast Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn but they declined.
Karan Johar wanted Sridevi for the role of Bahaar Begum, but after her demise, Madhuri Dixit was cast.
Karan Johar reportedly spent lavishly on Kalank, with extravagant sets, costumes, and a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Made on a budget of approximately ₹137 crore, Kalank failed at the box office, collecting only ₹95 crore.
Kalank was initially titled Shiddat. Set in pre-independence India, the film's love story failed to resonate with the audience.
