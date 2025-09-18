- Home
- Entertainment
- Kajol nick name was 'Carrot' for THIS reason; Her dad wanted her to be called 'Mercedes'
Kajol nick name was 'Carrot' for THIS reason; Her dad wanted her to be called 'Mercedes'
Kajol is a Bollywood heroine who has delivered numerous superhit and blockbuster films at the box office. The ever-cheerful Kajol recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast and made some interesting revelations about her life.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
How was Kajol's name saved from being Mercedes?
During the show, Shubhankar Mishra introduced Kajol and mentioned her name was Mercedes. The actress laughed and said, “No, it's not Mercedes. Thankfully, my mom objected and said, 'No, my daughter's name will not be Mercedes.' After that, I was named Kajol.” Actually, Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee, really liked the name Mercedes because the owner of Mercedes had named his company after his daughter.
Was Kajol called Carrot in her childhood?
Asked about a weirder name than Mercedes, Kajol said she was called 'Gajar' (Carrot) as a kid. She explained it was because she had a red face when she was born.
Did Kajol want to be an actress since childhood?
Kajol revealed she never wanted to be an actress. She told her mom she wouldn't join films due to the hard work and low pay. But, she got a film during a holiday and started her career.
Kajol's professional life changed after 'Baazigar'
At 18, Kajol worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Baazigar,' her second film. After its success, she signed more films but told her mom she'd only do one film at a time, no double shifts.
What's the difference between Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan?
Kajol worked with all three Khans. She learned from them that SRK gives 123% effort, sometimes 32 takes are better than one from Aamir, and Salman is the master of one-liners.
The scene that Kajol still can't watch today
Kajol revealed she can't watch the scene in 'My Name Is Khan' where her son dies. She cried for 10 minutes after filming it, and director Karan Johar cried with her.