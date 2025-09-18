Image Credit : Instagram

During the show, Shubhankar Mishra introduced Kajol and mentioned her name was Mercedes. The actress laughed and said, “No, it's not Mercedes. Thankfully, my mom objected and said, 'No, my daughter's name will not be Mercedes.' After that, I was named Kajol.” Actually, Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee, really liked the name Mercedes because the owner of Mercedes had named his company after his daughter.