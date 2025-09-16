Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are launching a new talk show, "Two Much," on Prime Video, premiering September 25

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are teaming up for something fresh and fun—a brand-new talk show called Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. The show, which drops on 25 September with weekly episodes every Thursday, promises lighthearted conversations, witty exchanges, and plenty of star-studded moments. The trailer launch in Mumbai already has fans buzzing, especially over one question: where’s Shah Rukh Khan?

Why Shah Rukh Khan is not on the guest List

The show’s guest lineup is packed with big names—Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, and more—but many noticed Shah Rukh Khan was missing. Kajol quickly addressed the curiosity, saying that the chatter about him showing up in the finale was just a rumour, and that only SRK himself could confirm anything if he ever decided to join them on stage.

Twinkle Khanna added her own spin, sharing that they had tried to rope him in but things didn’t quite work out. She joked that he barely answered their questions, eventually excused himself, and later, when dates couldn’t be locked, the team decided to improvise. In the end, they even used a cardboard cut-out of Shah Rukh, which, according to her, makes for a hilarious blooper on the show.

The Idea Behind the Show

Two Much is produced by Banijay Asia and draws heavily on Kajol and Twinkle’s long friendship. Kajol explained that whenever the two sit down together, the result is a kind of “delightful chaos” that felt too good not to share. The show, she said, is basically them doing what they love—catching up with friends from the industry—in a way that audiences will enjoy being part of.

With guests like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others, the series promises not just glamour, but also fun anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and candid moments viewers rarely get to see.

In short, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle looks set to be a mix of humour, nostalgia, and star power—bringing a slice of Bollywood’s off-screen charm to fans everywhere.