Kajol rejected THESE 7 films that later became blockbusters
Kajol Rejected Films: The trailer for Kajol's horror film, 'The Mother,' has been released and it's quite scary. The film will be released on June 27th. Meanwhile, here's a look at some of the films Kajol rejected.
1. Kajol was the first choice for Shahrukh Khan's film 'Veer-Zaara.' However, she declined. Preity Zinta took the role, and the 2003 film was a blockbuster.
2. Kajol was initially offered a role in Shahrukh Khan's 2000 multi-starrer 'Mohabbatein,' but she wasn't very interested. Aishwarya Rai took the role, and the movie was a blockbuster.
3. Kajol was offered Karisma Kapoor's role in the 1997 hit 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' but she didn't want a supporting role and declined. The film was a super hit.
4. Kajol was offered Rani Mukerji's role in the 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.' She chose 'Fanaa' instead. 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' did okay at the box office.
5. Kajol was also offered the lead role in the 1994 Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer 'Mohra,' but she turned it down. The film was a super hit.
6. Kajol was offered the lead in the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' starring Sunny Deol, but things didn't work out. Ameesha Patel got the role after Kajol declined.
7. Kajol was the first choice for Aamir Khan's 2009 film '3 Idiots.' However, she wanted one of the male leads. Things didn't pan out, and Kareena Kapoor joined the cast.