The teaser of Sarzameen is out, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The intense drama promises powerful performances and a gripping story. Streaming soon on JioCinema.

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's new film 'Sarzameen' has been released. OTT platform JioCinema released the film's teaser on YouTube and social media on Monday. Apart from Ibrahim, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also seen in the film. Kayoze Irani has directed this film, which is based on an army backdrop. He shared the teaser of 'Sarzameen' on social media and also announced the film's release date. Kayoze wrote in the caption of the teaser, "Nothing is more important than the safety of Sarzameen."

What is the teaser of the film 'Sarzameen' like?

Seeing the teaser of 'Sarzameen', it can be guessed that its story is about a soldier who is fighting against terrorism in Kashmir. Prithviraj Sukumaran has played the role of this army officer in the film. Kajol is seen in the role of Sukumaran's wife in this film. At the same time, Ibrahim Ali Khan's look is attracting the most attention. He is in the role of a terrorist in this film and his dangerous avatar is being seen. Six-pack abs in the body and a beard on the face make his look even more fierce.

When and where will the film 'Sarzameen' release?

'Sarzameen' is a JioCinema film and it will not be released in theaters, but directly on the digital platform. Viewers will be able to watch this film from July 25. There is talk of artists like Mihir Ahuja, Roshan Khan, Tara Sharma, and Jeetendra Joshi being in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Is 'Sarzameen' Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film?

'Sarzameen' is Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film. Prior to this, he was seen as the lead actor in the film 'Nadanियां', which released in 2025. Khushi Kapoor was seen opposite him in this film directed by Shauna Gautam. Released on Netflix, this film received a very lukewarm response from the audience. Especially Ibrahim Ali Khan's poor performance was heavily criticized.