Kajol Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Movies That Celebrate Her Legendary Career
Celebrate Kajol’s birthday by revisiting her best films. From timeless romances to powerful dramas, these five movies showcase her incredible talent and lasting impact on Bollywood audiences worldwide.
Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, known for her expressive acting, infectious energy, and memorable roles. Over the years, she has delivered several iconic performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences. If you’re new to Kajol’s work or want to revisit her best films, here are five must-watch movies that truly showcase her incredible talent:
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Often abbreviated as DDLJ, this film is a Bollywood classic and one of the longest-running movies in Indian cinema history. Kajol’s role as Simran, a spirited and traditional young woman, opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, is iconic. The film beautifully blends romance, family values, and humor, and Kajol’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan became legendary.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
In this romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, Kajol plays the fun-loving and bubbly Anjali, whose friendship and love triangle with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji is the heart of the story. Kajol’s portrayal of innocence and emotional depth made this film a massive hit and a fan favorite.
My Name Is Khan (2010)
Kajol shines in this socially relevant drama as Mandira, the strong-willed wife of Rizwan Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who struggles with the challenges posed by post-9/11 America. The film deals with themes of identity, love, and acceptance, and Kajol’s mature and heartfelt performance stands out.
Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)
This romantic comedy showcases Kajol’s charming and vivacious side. Starring alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol brings a perfect blend of humor, romance, and energy to the film. It’s a light-hearted watch that highlights her versatility.
Fanaa (2006)
In this intense romantic thriller, Kajol plays Zooni, a blind woman who falls in love with a mysterious man played by Aamir Khan. The film explores love, trust, and sacrifice, with Kajol delivering a nuanced and emotional performance.