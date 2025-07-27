Ace designer Manish Malhotra made a grand comeback at India Couture Week 2025, showcasing iconic Bollywood outfits and delighting fashion lovers with a unique couture party.

If anyone wants to know how to make a grand comeback, then they should definitely take notes from ace designer Manish Malhotra.

On Saturday night, he returned to the India Couture Week after more than 5 years, and with his unique show, he once again proved why he is still at the top of his game.

A gala held at the Taj Palace in Delhi gave fashionholics a golden opportunity to have a look at some of the iconic ensembles created by Manish Malhotra in his professional journey spanning over three decades.

The attendees were definitely in for a treat as Manish displayed his most celebrated outfits at ICW, including Kajol's green lehenga from 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' song in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), Kareena's peach sharara outfit from 'Bole Chudiyan' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001), and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Banarasi saree from Cannes 2025.





The six yard drape worn by Priyanka Chopra in 'Desi Girl' song from 'Dostana' was also on display.



Giving a more legendary touch to the showcase, he also put the custom archival ensemble that was donned by evergreen actress Rekha for Vogue photoshoot on display.



No doubt, Delhiites left nostalgic seeing Manish's historic creations right before them. Many even posed with the iconic outfits - and why not ?

His comeback show was different in several ways. It was more like a couture party. Under one roof, people not only got a sneak peek into Manish's timeless creativity but also they bonded with each other over fashion, music, and food.

It was not just a party. It's a moment that all fashion lovers waited for. While the format of his show was quite different, the fashion maestro did not forget to add the "traditional runway" element to the gala.



Models walked the ramp in his exquisite outfits. Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made a special appearance at the runway, looking breathtaking in couturier's opulent design.

One of the main highlights of the runway was Jonita Gandhi's live singing. Her melodious voice brought more magic to Manish Malhotra's comeback show on Day 4 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of FDCI. (ANI)