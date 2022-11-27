Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's ‘Kariya Dupatta’ is not to be missed by their fans

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Fans are saying "jodi no. 1" after watching Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's sultry dance performance on "Kariya Dupatta." 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry is rapidly growing as a significant entertainment business. With their bold films and superb acting abilities, the performers drive the audience insane.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two most well-known figures in the Bhojpuri industry are Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. Fans adore seeing them on television. They have fun together in any movie or video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani never let their supporters down. Their video is becoming a huge success once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Internet is ablaze with discussion on the song "Kariya Dupatta." Khesari Lal is becoming uncontrolled because of Kajal's sensual movements. Both do amazing dancing movements in this trending video. This video is entertaining the viewers.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Talking about the views, this video has received 7.7 million views so far. Fans have become crazy seeing the hot romance and sharing their feelings in the comment sessions.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple is also called jodi no. 1 in the Bhojpuri industry. The chemistry and romance of this pair break all records on YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Just like Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani also has a huge fan following on social media. She spreads her charm and boldness in every picture or video. Fans love this on-screen couple.

