Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's ‘Kariya Dupatta’ is not to be missed by their fans

Bhojpuri sexy video: Fans are saying "jodi no. 1" after watching Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's sultry dance performance on "Kariya Dupatta."

The Bhojpuri film industry is rapidly growing as a significant entertainment business. With their bold films and superb acting abilities, the performers drive the audience insane.

The two most well-known figures in the Bhojpuri industry are Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. Fans adore seeing them on television. They have fun together in any movie or video. (WATCH VIDEO)

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani never let their supporters down. Their video is becoming a huge success once more.

The Internet is ablaze with discussion on the song "Kariya Dupatta." Khesari Lal is becoming uncontrolled because of Kajal's sensual movements. Both do amazing dancing movements in this trending video. This video is entertaining the viewers.



Talking about the views, this video has received 7.7 million views so far. Fans have become crazy seeing the hot romance and sharing their feelings in the comment sessions.



The couple is also called jodi no. 1 in the Bhojpuri industry. The chemistry and romance of this pair break all records on YouTube.

