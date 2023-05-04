Kajal Raghwani BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom song shows their hot chemistry-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress hot video: The song 'Mehri Ke Sukh' features Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani romancing each other. Fans love the couple's chemistry.



Pawan Singh is a well-known Bhojpuri actor. His fan base is not limited to a single state; he is well-known throughout India. He also has a sizable fan base on social media.

His followers all around the country enjoy both his new and old tunes. Pawan Singh has collaborated with a number of actresses throughout the years, including Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

The video we've included is a love ballad called 'Mehri Ke Sukh.' Pawan Singh is seen in this video romancing Kajal Raghwani in bed.



Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have numerous successful songs, but this one stands out. Mehri Ke Sukh Nahi Debu is the title of this superhit song.

This Bhojpuri song is Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's most popular. In the song, Pawan Singh and Kadal Raghwani are romancing in a bedroom. This romantic song has lovely words and a melody. Fans admire the couple's romantic chemistry.



Pawan Singh looks really fashionable in the song, and his appearance is also quite energetic. Kajal Raghavani is dressed in a nightgown, and the actress looks stunning. Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri artist Indu Sonali perform this song.



