    Kajal Raghwani BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom song shows their hot chemistry-WATCH

    First Published May 4, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress hot video: The song 'Mehri Ke Sukh' features  Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani romancing each other. Fans love the couple's chemistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is a well-known Bhojpuri actor. His fan base is not limited to a single state; he is well-known throughout India. He also has a sizable fan base on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His followers all around the country enjoy both his new and old tunes. Pawan Singh has collaborated with a number of actresses throughout the years, including Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video we've included is a love ballad called 'Mehri Ke Sukh.' Pawan Singh is seen in this video romancing Kajal Raghwani in bed.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have numerous successful songs, but this one stands out. Mehri Ke Sukh Nahi Debu is the title of this superhit song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This Bhojpuri song is Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's most popular. In the song, Pawan Singh and Kadal Raghwani are romancing in a bedroom. This romantic song has lovely words and a melody. Fans admire the couple's romantic chemistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh looks really fashionable in the song, and his appearance is also quite energetic. Kajal Raghavani is dressed in a nightgown, and the actress looks stunning. Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri artist Indu Sonali perform this song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is available on the DRJ Records Bhojpuri YouTube page. Thousands of views and comments have already been left on this music.
     

