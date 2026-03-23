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Kajal Aggarwal Praises Ranveer Singh’s Performance in Dhurandhar 2, Calls It Magical
Kajal Aggarwal praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, calling his intensity and emotions amazing. She said she still can’t get over the magic he created and admired his passion for cinema.
Kajal also gave a shout-out to Yami Gautam for her 'impactful performance' and Sara Arjun for her 'charming performance'. Talking about Shashwat Sachdev's music, she wrote, 'The music doesn't just support the film, it lives in it.'
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