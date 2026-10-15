Korean pop culture has become very popular among people in India because of several K-drama, films, and K-pop songs. Now, some of South Korea's famous stars have also shown their interest in making movies in Indian cinema, thus opening new doors of collaboration.

These Korean actors who have got popularity from shows like Squid Game and The Heirs and have shown their interest in Indian films include Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Min-ho. Here is a list of seven Korean stars who are interested in Bollywood or any Indian film project.