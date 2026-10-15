Anupam Kher has expressed his displeasure over the abusive language used for PM Narendra Modi during protests. He said while criticism of the government is part of democracy, there is no place for abuse, violence or disrespect towards the PM.

Amid the ongoing demonstration and protests over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, legendary actor Anupam Kher has expressed his displeasure over the abusive and disrespectful language used by some people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest, saying that while criticism of the government is part of democracy, there should be no place for abuse or violence.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Kher said people have the right to question the government, criticise the Prime Minister and disagree with his decisions, but opposed the use of abusive language against PM Modi and his mother, as well as alleged misbehaviour with police personnel and women police officers during protests.

'We all have the right to protest'

He said, “Mere saath mere desh ka naam juda hai and with this responsibility I consider myself and unofficial cultural ambassador of India. But I am saddened to see some videos from India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher continued, “I am also angry to some extent…I want to make it clear that we all have the right to protest..We should question the government and criticize the Prime Minister..we can disagree with his decisions..all this is part of democracy,” however he shared that there should be a way to do it.

“Lekin Pradhan Mantri ko gaali dena unki maa ko apshabd kehna…misbehaving with the police officer, insulting the woman police officers…unko uksana kya yeh sahi hai? No matter how harsh your opposition is…is it necessary to abuse to express your opinion..I am saying this as ordinary citizen..,” he added.

'Fight elections, win people's trust'

“I voted for the leadership of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. And in the last 12 years, whatever he has done for the country, this faith is still there,” Kher said.

The actor shared that those making allegations about elections and the Election Commission should present evidence, seek answers and follow legal and constitutional processes.

“If you want to change this government, fight the elections. Go among the people. Win their trust. Explain to them that the policies of the current government are bad and your policies are better. Ask for votes,” he said.

Kher objects to 'tea seller' jibe

Kher also defended the right to hold peaceful demonstrations, while saying that violence or attempts to deliberately harm someone should be opposed. He stressed that the same standards should apply to protesters, people in power and supporters of the government.

The actor also objected to attempts to mock Prime Minister Modi by “calling him a tea seller.”

“How can you insult someone who comes from an ordinary family?” he said, adding that he himself often speaks about being the son of a forest department clerk.

'My opinion is mine'

The veteran actor further said that people from the same profession do not necessarily have to share the same political views, and that those with differing opinions should also have the right to express them.

“Their opinion is theirs. My opinion is mine. Both should get a place to speak,” he said.

Kher acknowledged that he could face criticism and abuse after making the statement, but said he was expressing his views as an ordinary citizen.

Anupam Kher on tour with new play

Anupam Kher is traveling to different countries with his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’. The stage production is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer has created music for a stage play. (ANI)