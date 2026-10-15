Jailer 2 box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film records strong early numbers, with ₹27.77 crore domestic net by 4 PM and Kerala gross crossing ₹10.30 crore by 2 PM, according to trade estimates.

Rajinikanth's new release has premiered across all countries on 15th October 2026, and initial trade estimates suggest a robust performance in terms of the opening of the movie. Considering the advance bookings which have set high expectations for the film, Jailer 2 is now targeting itself to become one of the top performing movies on opening day in Tamil Cinema. The movie is estimated to earn about ₹250 crore on Day 1.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Based on the estimates made by the trade trackers, it was collected around ₹27.77 crore net till 4 PM on opening day. As per the reports, the advance sales of the movie had already crossed the ₹80 crore mark worldwide by 14th October 2026.

The movie had sold around 18 lakh tickets in India through advance bookings for the opening day, earning them ₹37 crore pre-sales as per the reports.

Jailer 2 Kerala Box Office Collection Update

Not only has Tamil Nadu done well with Jailer 2 but Kerala is also giving a very good start to this film featuring Rajinikanth. According to trade analyst Jerin Georgekutty, the total collection of the movie in Kerala has touched ₹10.30 crore by 2 pm on October 15.

It could give tough competition to the ₹12 crore opening day collection of Vijay's Leo in Kerala. But do remember these are just the trade estimates and are not confirmed yet.

All about Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this sequel has Rajinikanth playing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian again. This includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, S.J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan with some other special performances. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music.

As the crowds are pouring in for Jailer 2, the final Day 1 figures are going to decide its position among the biggest openers in Tamil Cinema.