A Korean woman who has lived in India for two years has named the Andaman Islands as her favourite place in the country. Her choice has drawn attention in a viral video, sparking interest in the island destination.

South Korean national Jung ae Um has been living in India with her kids for the last two years. She recently took to Instagram to share her absolute favourite travel destination in the country. Netizens are totally loving her video. She says the Andaman Islands won her heart with their stunning natural beauty, clear waters, and super friendly locals. She has visited seven Indian cities so far, and her post detailing these experiences is getting a lot of attention online.

Every place has its own vibe

Jung posted the video on Instagram with the caption, 'Two years in India: An honest review by a Korean mom'. She pointed out that India is a massive country, and every city has its own unique charm. The language, food, weather, and culture change completely as you move from one city to another. But she loved every single place she visited.

Unforgettable natural beauty of Andamans

The Andaman Islands remain her best discovery during her Indian travels. She visited the islands during the off-season when tourist crowds were low, and she had a fantastic time. The warm and friendly nature of the locals really stood out to her. Jung specially mentioned the crystal-clear seawater in the Andamans. She went scuba diving and saw a huge variety of fishes, which instantly reminded her of the Maldives. She called the natural beauty of the place truly unforgettable.

Lots more to explore

Jung wants to explore many more unseen places in India. She plans to travel around and share her experiences as long as she lives here. Her viral video received tons of positive comments. Many users thanked her for highlighting India's beautiful spots. Some people suggested she should visit Northeast India next. One user commented that India's language, food, and culture change every 100 kilometres, making the country truly special. Another user proudly called India a land of unity in diversity.