Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 brings a new twist with Shijin taking on an underworld role in the weekly task. Here’s a look at his character and the latest task developments inside the house.

Shijin enjoys a massive fan base in Bigg Boss Season 8. He grabbed the audience's attention with his solo gameplay and sharp strategies. But viewers feel his performance took a major hit this week compared to his usual standard.

What Happened Recently?

Bigg Boss gave the housemates an exciting new weekly task. The house turned into a full-blown underworld setup. Bigg Boss appointed Asif as the underworld Don. The house also featured helpers, dancers, a hotel manager, an assistant manager, and guests. Bigg Boss handed out specific roles to every single contestant.

Bigg Boss picked Shijin to play the hotel's Assistant Manager. The task had plenty of funny moments and non-stop chatter. Most contestants were super active all over the house. But the audience feels Shijin just did not deliver a good performance. Bigg Boss secretly appointed Mridula and Vicky as the hidden killers. They got secret tasks to eliminate specific targets in the underworld. When contestants started dropping dead, the rest of the house tried hard to track down the real killers. But Shijin looked completely off track.

Shijin did not even try to observe the housemates or watch their moves closely. He did not even step up for a dance when the underworld music played. At the same time, viewers wonder if the boring Assistant Manager role restricted his performance. Many fans think he could have performed much better if Bigg Boss gave him a killer or guest role.

Viewers also feel something is pulling Shijin backward. Shijin went completely silent after Komban took over as the leader. Shijin and Komban even had a minor clash recently.

Komban is Shijin's only close friend in the house. People wonder if this fight with Komban ruined Shijin's focus in the task. Meanwhile, new entry Noufina is trying to brainwash Komban against Shijin. The audience is eager to see if the two friends will fall for her trap or stay united. Anyway, Shijin's fans are praying he bounces back and performs well in the coming days.