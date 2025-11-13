Juhi Chawla Birthday: Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar; Net Worth of Actress' Co-Actors
Juhi Chawla Birthday: Bollywood Actress turns 58. She was born on November 13, 1967. She has been a part of many hit films. Now, she is away from films. A look at Juhi's wealth reveals that it exceeds that of many of her co-stars
How much wealth does Juhi Chawla have
58-year-old Juhi Chawla has been away from films for a long time, but she still has assets worth crores. Reports suggest she is the owner of assets worth ₹46 billion (approximately $4.6 billion). It's worth noting that several of her co-stars are less wealthy than Juhi. Let's learn about them...
Sunny Deol's property
According to reports, Sunny Deol has assets worth 150 crores. It should be noted that Sunny and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like Darr, Lootera, Izzat Ki Roti, and Arjun Pandit.
Anil Kapoor's Net Worth
Anil Kapoor has a net worth of 134 crores. He and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like "Jhoot Bole Koa Kaate," "Benaam Badshah," "Andaz," and “Loafer.”
Aamir Khan Net Worth
According to media reports, Aamir Khan owns property worth 1862 crores. Aamir and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, and Love Love Love.
Salman Khan Net Worth
Salman Khan has a net worth of approximately ₹29 billion (approximately $29 billion). Salman and Juhi Chawla starred together in the film Deewana Mastana. Salman had a cameo role in the movie.
Akshay Kumar Net Worth
Akshay Kumar is worth 27 billion rupees. Akshay and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films like Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Dosti, and Ek Rishta.
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff has a net worth of 212 crores. Juhi Chawla and Jackie have worked together in films like Bandish, Aaina, Shatranj, and Teen Deewarein.
Govinda Net Worth
According to reports, Govinda has a net worth of 170 crores. He has worked with Juhi Chawla in films like Swarg, Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupiya, Deewana Mastana, and Radha Ka Sangam.