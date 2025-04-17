Jr NTR's latest pic sparks health concerns and Ozempic rumours, fans defend actor
Jr NTR's latest look has caused concern among fans. He appears significantly thinner with noticeable changes in his face. Fans are worried and speculating about the reasons, leading to discussions about Ozempic.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 08:35 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Young Tiger NTR is currently filming War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, set for a grand August release. He's also preparing for his biggest film yet, Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. A recent photo with hotel staff in Dubai went viral.
25
This photo sparked concern among fans due to NTR's shockingly thin appearance and facial changes. Rumors about treatments and Ozempic for weight loss began circulating, which fans are refuting. Clarification from NTR's team is expected.
35
Ozempic, an injectable medicine for type 2 diabetes, is also used for weight loss. Elon Musk has mentioned using it. Originally for diabetes, it's now recommended for weight loss, sparking discussions about Jr NTR's use.
45
Rumors about Jr NTR using Ozempic are circulating. His team has clarified he's not using any medication and is following a healthy diet for weight loss for his new look in Prashanth Neel's Dragon.
55
NTR is reportedly on a diet for a new look in Dragon, although fans aren't pleased with his latest appearance. It remains to be seen how he'll appear in the film. He previously lost weight for Rajamouli's Yamadonga.
Top Stories