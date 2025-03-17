War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's most awaited film release date CONFIRMED; Details inside

Read Full Gallery

Yash Raj Films has officially confirmed the release date for 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR. Despite shooting delays, the film will be released as scheduled.

War 2: Various rumors have circulated regarding the release of ‘War 2,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR. Though initially set for an August release, speculation arose about a delay due to shooting hold-ups. However, the production company has ended these rumors, officially confirming that the film will be released on the scheduled date.

The official announcement regarding the release date came with a tweet from the film production company, Yash Raj Films. Recently, a netizen shared a video on X titled ‘Spy Universe,’ in which all the actors who have starred in Yash Raj Films' spy movies are shown in a group chat, with NTR entering the chat at the end of the video. ALSO READ: War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Responding to this, the film production company stated, "You’ve started amazing promotions even before we began marketing ‘War 2’. Chaos will unfold in movie theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025," officially confirming the release date for the first time. In this context, netizens have started demanding a new poster with a release date. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film, a spy action thriller, is currently in its final stages of shooting.

However, with the song to be done with Hrithik Roshan being postponed, NTR is now in a dilemma. A situation has been created where it is not known when the shooting of the film to be done with Prashanth Neel will begin. In this context, everyone felt that if the release date of War 2 was postponed, there would be a gap, and there would be no pressure on NTR. However, now NTR has to confirm his dates again and go for War 2 shooting whenever he is asked to. Even if there is a clash with another movie in between, it is inevitable. ALSO READ: War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

